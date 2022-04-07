Conservative DJ Says She Was Fired for ‘Brown’ Tweet About Kamala Harris Suit

A radio personality says she was fired for tweeting about the suit Vice President Kamala Harris wore at the State of the Union. It started when Harris wore a tailored brown suit at last month’s event. Amber Athey, a conservative commentator, was not a fan of the look. “Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently,” she tweeted. Athey says it was just a joke about her outfit, but some denounced the tweet as racist.