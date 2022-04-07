Hulu’s ‘Crush’ Trailer Teases Chaotic High School Love Triangle

Hulu’s “Crush” just dropped its first trailer, and let’s just say the trifecta playing the three main characters is fierce.

Aspiring artist Paige (Rowan Blanchard) hopes to get into art school. For her application, she has to render her happiest moment so far in life through her medium of choice.

When Paige is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s had a crush on: Gabriela Campos (Isabella Ferreira). But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, Gabby’s sister AJ (Auli’i Cravalho), and discovers what real love feels like.

“Crush” will also star Tyler Alvarez, TEala Dunn, Rico Paris, Addie Weyrich, Aasif Mandvi, Megan Mullally and Michelle Buteau.

The film is directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham. CRUSH is produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett for American High, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures, Andrew Miano and Britta Rowings for Depth of Field, Katie Newman for 3 Arts, and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD Entertainment. Depth of Field’s Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Dan Balgoyen are executive producers on the project. LD Entertainment’s Michael Glassman is also on board as an executive producer, as is Max Butler.

“Crush” will be available for streaming on Hulu April 29.