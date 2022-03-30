Concert for Ukraine: Camila and Ed Sheeran perform ‘Bam Bam!’

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran showcased their collaboration “Bam Bam”Concert For Ukraine was last night in Birmingham, England. It was the first time that they had performed together live. Sheeran also performed two hits during the show at the Resorts World Arena. “Bad Habits” “Perfect.”

“Bam Bam” comes off Cabello’s forthcoming album FamiliaAvailable April 8. It was produced by Ricky Reed and Edgar Barrera. The book was written by Reed, Sheeran and Cabello.

Cabello, who also covered Coldplay’s 2005 single “Fix You,” paid tribute to those suffering the impact of Russia’s war in the Ukraine. “We’re all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in the Ukraine,”The singer spoke to the crowd. “Thank you guys so much for being part of this important fundraiser.”







Snow Patrol performed their song as well. “Run,” and Nile Rodgers & Chic, who closed the evening with a rousing version of “We Are Family.”





Concert for Ukraine, televised by ITV, raised more than £12 million for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which is helping the millions of people who are being forced to leave their lives in Ukraine and flee to other countries. Funds were raised through ticket sales, sponsorship, donations, and advertising. Fans can continue donating Here.