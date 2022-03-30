Amy Schumer Had To Explain That An Oscars Bit Was Choreographed After Backlash (But One Other Moment Definitely Wasn’t)

Presenters at Academy Awards are known to make fun of the nominees by staging their own comedy. It can be difficult for the audience to distinguish between staged comedy and spontaneous acts. Presenters of 2022 Academy Award winners, such as comedians Amy Schumer or Chris Rock, received lots of attention. After receiving backlash for a joke she played on nominee Kirsten Dunst, Schumer explained that this particular joke was choreographed, whereas what went on with her after Rock’s incident with Will Smith definitely wasn’t.

On Amy Schumer’s Instagram Story , she tagged Kirsten Dunst in a post that she appreciates Dunst’s fans for defending her, but that it was a choreographed bit they were both included in. She said that she would never be disrespective of a “queen”Like that.

Amy Schumer was referring to the moment when she made Kirsten Dunst, a flabbergasted woman, get up from her chair and sit next to Jesse Plemons. “thought”Dunst was considered a seat-filler. Social media was flooded with angry fans who felt sorry for Dunst. Power of the DogThis joke was not very funny, but star. Luckily both women were on the same page and there is no hard feelings.

The next photo shows Amy Schumer entering the ceremony just moments later. Chris Rock was punched by Will Smith . She suggested that this moment wasn’t choreographed at all and made sure to bring everyone together. Schumer thanked Oscar De La Renta, her dress designer and assistant, and Harley Pasternak, her personal trainer, for making her feel strong in the Spider-Man outfit Oscar bit. This was before what happened between Smith and Rock.

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s bald look, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor in King Richard.He said a Acceptance speech with passion While in tears about being able to play Richard Williams (the father of tennis stars Venus Williams, and Serena Williams), Smith also spoke out. Smith indirectly apologised for the actions he took before he won the award. The Academy Award-winner was awarded the day after. Chris Rock has been officially reprimanded by me for the way I slapped him . It was an amazing moment that shocked both those who were watching and those who were there.

Several celebrities had their own opinions on the moment that got everyone talking. The New Prince of Bel-AirJanet Hubert, who was upset by Will Smith’s slam on Chris Rock, stated that she thought the actions of both were wrong but was proud of Smith’s intentions. Bruce Almighty Will Smith made Jim Carrey sick by his comments, saying that he did not have the right of going up on stage to slap Chris Rock. It’ll definitely be interesting to see what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will do about this incident. This will definitely go on someone’s list for Most Controversial Oscar Moments.