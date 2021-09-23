Compilation video shows how much Boris Johnson’s messaging on a post-Brexit US trade deal has changed

A video has revealed how much Boris Johnson’s messaging on a post-Brexit US trade deal has changed over the last few years.

The video, made by Twitter user @PhantomPower14, shows clips of Johnson speaking at various events and to journalists reveals that Johnson’s recent assertion that he “always” thought striking a free-trade deal with the US may be difficult rings hollow given statements he has made about the prospect in the past.

“We could strike free trade deals with America,” he was seen saying at a 2016 Vote-Leave conference.

It is then spliced with a recent Channel 4 interview in which these comments are put to Johnson who claimed: “that wasn’t me”.

“I said nothing on that,” He claimed. “I’ve always thought that a free trade deal with the US would be difficult because I know what the US are like as negotiators.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter, ‘The Viral Democracy’

“We’re going to do a fantastic deal,” he is then said previously saying alongside the then-president Donald Trump.

The clip has been viewed more 860,000 times. Gary Neville, Labour MP Holly Lynch and others encouraged people to see it.

The clip was taken as Johnson visited Oval Office on his trip to America in an effort to negotiate a trade deal.

But on Tuesday, Biden said “we’ll have to work that through” dampening hopes that US could become a big trading partner with the UK as was hoped by Brexiteers.

“The Americans do negotiate very hard,” Johnson also added.

Oh dear.