Piers Morgan accuses Victoria Beckham of ‘flirting’ with him in unearthed clip

Ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was sure romance was in the air with one of the Spice Girls, as he accused Victoria Beckham of ‘flirting’ with him in an unearthed clip.

The controversial broadcaster couldn’t resist a cheeky quip in Posh Spice’s direction as he reflected on the new Spice Girls documentary airing on Channel 4.

In one unearthed archive clip, Piers can be seen in The Mirror’s newsroom being approached by Posh – and they both look nearly unrecognisable in their younger days.

The footage was originally taken from another Channel 4 show dubbed Victoria’s Secrets, a 2000 documentary in which Victoria was tasked with investigating various celebrity conundrums.

In it, Victoria can be seen striding through the newsroom chatting to Piers and discussing his search for news, asking him: “Do you ever literally just think, ‘I’ve got nothing to put in so what can we say?’”







(Image: @piersmorgan/Twitter)



Piers explained: “It used to be, when in doubt, lead on the Royals. Now, when in doubt – Posh.”

“Are you taking the p***?” Victoria asked him, but Piers insisted: “No! You’re the new Queen of newspapers. I’ve been telling them this for weeks. So, Queen Posh and King Dave.”

Later, Victoria asked if she made a good journalist, with Piers inviting her to come and write a column for The Mirror.

“Weekly column, why not?” He asked her.

Victoria asked: “Yeah, but do you pay well?”







(Image: @piersmorgan/Twitter)



And as Piers responded: “You are as tight as they said, aren’t you?”, Victoria could be seen slapping his arm as she giggled.

“Down to your last twenty million, are you?” he quipped, as Posh told him: “Don’t believe what you read.”

“I print what you read, what are you talking about?” Piers fired back.

Taking to Twitter to share the clip with his 8million followers, Piers wrote: “God, this takes me back… Posh & Piers in the Mirror newsroom, from C4’s new Spice Girls doc.







(Image: @piersmorgan/Twitter)



“Fairly sure she’s flirting with me… #SpiceGirls @victoriabeckham,” he finished, adding a heart-eyed emoji and a cry-laughing emoji.

Fans were quick to flock to the replies section, with one cheekily penning: “Hardly surprising, what a hunk. Potentially a future James Bond. Have you seen the pictures of him in his blue shorts – wow!”

“Aww a young Piers! How old were you here? 30-34?” someone else wondered.

Someone else wasn’t too sure on the flirting element, as they included a hunky GIF of Victoria’s hubby David Beckham shirtless to show off his rippling abs, writing: “A case of keeping her enemies closer I think. She went home to this…”

Another fan even dared to compare Piers to former Prime Minister David Cameron in the cheeky clip – while someone else thought he looked more like Chandler Bing from the sitcom Friends.