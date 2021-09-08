College Football Returns And These 7 Teams Could Win the 2021 National Championship!

College football returns and Saturdays will be filled with fans cheering on their favorite schools across the country. Last year was different. The COVID-19 pandemic caused seasons to be altered for almost all teams, and only a few fans were permitted to attend games. Things are back to normal this year as the season began on schedule with packed stadiums.

This leads to the question: Who will win the College Football Playoff Championship? Alabama is the nation’s top-ranked team and reigning champions. The Crimson Tide has lost some great players, but they show no signs that they are slowing down.

“Winning, sort of, has a price,” Nick Saban, Alabama coach, said. per 247Sports. “How resilient are you gonna be? It’s a little easier to get complacent and have a little bit of a latent disregard for what’s right. I just look at every year as a new season, like I took a new job and this is a new team and what do we gotta do to get them to play well. You always lose about 25 percent of your team so that is a challenge in and of itself.” Here’s a look at seven teams that could win the national title in January.