Young and Restless YR SHOCKING October Sweeps Event!

The Young and the Restless Spoilers reveal that the October wedding everyone has been anticipating will be held just in time for the October sweeps. As soap lovers know, a lavish wedding rarely happens without a twist. This will be no exception. Right now Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is planning a spectacular wedding to business mogul Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Y&R Spoilers for October confirm that fan favorites Summer Newman (Hunter King), and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) will be making an appearance. It’s likely that they will be back for the “wedding of the century”. But, who will get married?

Anybody Who Is Anyone will Attend This Very Important Event

The Newman/Locke wedding will be held in Tuscany. There could be many reasons why the event should take place close to home. It may be better for Ashland’s health. Summer and Kyle would both be on the guest list, even though the wedding will take place in Italy. Also on the guest list, would be Genoa City’s crème de la creme, many of whom are related to Summer and Kyle. You can expect many surprises at this wedding. Y&R.

Young and Restless Spoilers – Who Will Make It Down The Aisle?

It’s obvious that Ashland is hiding something from his past. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), are digging up dirt to uncover the truth before it’s too late. Victoria seems to be having doubts. There may be something terrible in Ashland’s past. He wasn’t a nice person, to begin with. Victoria might not live with the Locke Ness creature if it’s exposed. She could cancel the wedding or leave Ashland at the altar. What happens if all that meticulous planning for the wedding is thrown out? The Young and the Restless

Summer Newman and Kyle Abbott are engaged for many years. They canceled several weddings. They were never married. Kyle wanted Summer to donate a portion of her liver to Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle). Summer and Kyle are now happily married. Young and Restless They did see the happy ending that they desired for the young couple. But they didn’t see their dream wedding. If spoilers are correct Victoria’s Plans for a wedding things do not go according to plan, will Kyle or Summer take the lead? It would be a shame for all of the wedding plans to go stale.

Summer And Kyle’s Happily Ever After On Y&R?

The Young and the Restless Fans were delighted that Kyle and Summer found their way back together. Many fans were disappointed there wasn’t a wedding. It would have been a great gift for the fans to be part of a lavish wedding ceremony. Even if it is at Victoria’s expense. However, it would be a great event. It would include all the loved ones. It would be a hoot if Summer wore Victoria Newman’s wedding dress designed by Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Sally would surely rub that in Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) face.

Many Y&R Fans want Victoria to marry happily, but it might not be her time. There is no better reward than seeing Summer and Kyle get married. Who will make the altar? The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless CBS broadcasts weekdays on Tuesdays.