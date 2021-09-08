Carmelo Anthony And Lala Anthony Split Lala Stylish amid Divorce!

Despite the attention La La Anthony has received for her split from Carmelo Anthony, her ex-husband, has not been lost on her. Instead, she seems to be focused on the next phase.

The mother of one, despite a split, has maintained her appearance and left fans amazed at her strength. The TV personality hasn’t stopped looking flawless and beautiful.

A picture of Carmelo Anthony smiling with La La Anthony

She is seen in a recent photo Share on her Instagram, the 39-year-old posed in a breathtaking zebra-print mini-dress which she spiced up with high heels.

La La has been a successful model over the years. She has many photos and clips that support her claim of being a fashion expert.

La La Anthony and Kiyan attend the 2020 amfAR New York Gala in February 2020.

La La looked beautiful in the flattering, body-hugging outfit that left her fans stunned. She posed in a nature-friendly environment that was cute and showed off her curves.

La finished the look by wearing dark sunglasses. But the image had already given viewers plenty of reasons to love the beautiful Puerto Rican TV personality.

Fans are not given any reason for La La and Carmelo’s recent split.

Many fans rushed to the post, leaving sweet and charming comments for the beautiful actress. One fan commented that the media star seemed to be young, while another stated that she was beautiful.

While over two hundred thousand fans clicked the like button, a handful of others left comments and emojis, but there were some who asked the businesswoman how she was keeping up amidst her divorce.

The world was shocked when the mom of one Filled for divorce from the NBA star after more than a decade together. The couple in trouble Split In 2017, fans longed for a comeback.

Carmelo y La La got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot six years later, in 2010. Their son Kiyan Anthony Carmelo Anthony was born on March 7, 2007. However, there have been many rumors about infidelity.

The couple split in 2015, but they reunited in 2018. Close friends revealed that they loved one another and were ready to work hard for their son’s good.

Although both La La and Carmelo have been active on social networks, neither has provided any reason for their split to fans. Fans are still excited about the split. Think the NBA star’s flirtatious ways might be the reason for their divorce.

Despite their split, the former lovebirds have prioritized co-parent their teenage son. They let their love guide them in raising their son, as they regard him as a priority.