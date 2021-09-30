Coldplay, BTS Holograms Unite in New ‘My Universe’ Video

Coldplay and BTS have dropped their video for collaborative track “My Universe.” The song appears on Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music of the Spheres, which arrives on October 15th.

Dave Meyers directed the clip. The groups unite in hologram form with Supernova 7, an alien group, to defeat the powers who rule the Spheres galaxy. There music is strictly forbidden. The musicians are convinced that song’s power will triumph, as the visual seems to indicate. Both the Korean-language and English-language tracks advocate unity in spite of division. “And they said that we can’t be together because, because we come from different sides,” they sing, and they eschew those who work against them on the chorus: “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first.”

Earlier this week, Coldplay and BTS dropped two new renditions of the song, including a stripped-back acoustic recording and the Supernova 7 mix, courtesy of Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman. They also released their Inside My Universe documentary. The film, which runs 13 minutes long, follows the collaboration between both bands in Korea. Chris Martin provides commentary and explains how they came together.

Global Citizen Live featured Coldplay and BTS over the weekend.