As Brian Laundrie hunt is Progressing The Petito Family speaks at Press Conference for 1st time Since Gabby’s Body Found

MATCHING TATTOOS

Both hands have vine tattoos on them. Gabby’s leaf outline was black with negative space. Brians’ design is filled.

Vine tattoos reflect “strength, progress, partnership, endurance, promise, survival, and friendship,” according to tattooseo.com.

It says, “The vine tattoo also symbolizes the ability to endure.

In fact, the vine is stronger the more difficult the environment. A vine or person can survive in harsh environments and grow beautiful flowers.

“The person with the vine tattoo is someone you want on your side. They are a loyal friend and will stick by your side even if they know you are wrong.”