Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Finneas Perform ‘Fix You’ at Global Citizen

Coldplay brought out surprise guests Billie Eilish and Finneas to perform “Fix You” during the band’s Global Citizen Live set Saturday at New York City’s Great Lawn in Central Park.

Following the first chorus on the X&Y hit, Chris Martin told the crowd, “Please welcome, Billie and Finneas.” The siblings then duetted on the second verse before joining Martin for the remainder of “Fix You.”

Eilish and Finneas weren’t the only artists to pop up during Coldplay’s guest-filled set: Chinese pianist Lang Lang accompanied the band on “Clocks,” Jacob Collier and We Are King joined in on “Human Heart,” Esther Chungu stopped by as the band covered her “Jehovah,” and on “Yellow,” Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sang alongside Coldplay onstage:

BTS also showed up, via video, to perform their recent Coldplay collaboration “My Universe” with the group:

Ed Sheeran, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Duran Duran and dozens more were among the performers donating their time for the event, timed to the UN General Assembly and G20 climate meetings. The festival culminates in Global Citizen Live, a festival spanning six continents and one of the main outreach events and initiatives for Global Citizen, an organization founded in 2008 with a goal of ending extreme poverty in the world by the year 2030.

The music festival is part of Global Citizen’s overarching Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign to help end Covid-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to help “kickstart an equitable global recovery.”