Patriot Games Vs. Clear And Present Danger: Which Harrison Ford Jack Ryan Movie Is Better?

Inclusion Of Other Tom Clancy Characters

Both Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger feature Jack Ryan (as well as his family) and Jim Greer, but which movie has the best use of other iconic Tom Clancy Characters?

Patriot Games’ Characters

A pre-Pulp Fiction Samuel L. Jackson shows up in Patriot Games as Lt. Commander Robby Jackson and provides a great deal of assistance during the IRA’s raid on Jack Ryan’s house in the film’s final act.

Clear And Present Danger’s Characters

Willem Dafoe takes on the role of Special Forces operative John Clark in Clear and Present Danger, and despite being portrayed as a more morally ambiguous character early on, he ends up siding with Jack Ryan in his final attempt to save the surviving members of the RECIPROCITY team and get to the bottom of the conspiracy.

Winner: Not only do we see more of Jim Greer in Clear and Present Danger (his death adds a great deal of emotional weight to the movie), but it also features John Clark, who is perhaps Tom Clancy’s second-most notable character next to Jack Ryan.