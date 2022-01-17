Cloud Cult Releases New Album with ‘One Way out of a Hole’

Cloud Cult has viewed the preview of their forthcoming album. MetamorphosisWith its first single, “One Way Out of a Hole.”A music video directed and produced by Jeff D. Johnson is included with the song.

“Although we began writing this song before the pandemic, we performed it along with some other new songs as part of a live-streaming concert during the deep of the COVID shutdown, and the response from the audience on this song, in particular, was unusually empathic,”Craig Minowa, the frontman of the band said so in a statement. “So many people have been through difficult times in the last couple of years, and this song is for all of us who maybe feel a little lost and need a little comfort in remembering that we’re not alone. We’re all in this together.”

Metamorphosis, which follows 2018’s The Seeker album and feature film, was written following the death of Minowa’s father and touches on the themes of addiction, suicide, and parenting during a global pandemic. Minowa recorded the songs at an Amish cabin, which he later converted into a recording room. He also added additional track. MetamorphosisIt was completed in Hive studio with Brian Joseph, engineer and long-time friend.

Cloud Cult is going on a U.S.-wide tour to support the album. The band will also perform alongside the Minnesota Orchestra and Sarah Hicks as conductor on March 31 and April 1, respectively.

MetamorphosisYou can pre-order it Here.

Cloud Cult 2022 tour dates:

Feb. 12 @ Papa Charlie’s in Lutsen, MN

Feb. 19 @ Sheldon Theatre, w/Low in Red Wing (MN).

March 31 @ Minnesota Orchestra Minneapolis, MN

April 1 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 2 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 20 @ Norshor Theatre, Duluth (MN)

April 23 @ Historic Temple Theatre, Viroqua (WI)

May 18 @ City Winery Washington, DC

May 19, 2017 @ City Winery Philadelphia PA

May 21 @ City Winery, Boston, MA

May 22 @ City Winery, New York, NY

June 10 @ Artspire Headline in La Crosse, WI

July 6 @ The Chapel San Francisco, CA

July 7 @ The Chapel, San Francisco, CA

July 8 @ Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

August 26 @ Doug Fir Portland, OR

August 27, at St. Marks, Seattle, WA