Andrew Garfield Told Emma Stone about Spider-Man Return

Andrew Garfield maintained the secrecy around his affair “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role so seriously that he didn’t even reveal the appearance to former co-star (and ex-girlfriend) Emma Stone.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcastGarfield, who was eager to spoil the Spidey return with all his spoilers, confessed to lying to Stone when she inquired if he was going to be back. “Emma kept on texting me, she was like, ‘Are you in this new ‘Spider-Man’ film?’ and I was like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ (laughs). She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me,’ and I kept it going even with her it was hilarious.”

Stone finally saw the film and sent Garfield another text: “And then she saw it and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’”Stone played Gwen Stacy opposite Garfield during the two “Amazing Spider-Man”Films and Stone were romantically linked for many years. So if you’re a Spider-Man fan and feel bad about Garfield lying to you, take heart in knowing he didn’t even tell someone as close to him as Stone about his appearance.

Garfield, who played Peter Parker in the Sony Pictures release alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, was also added. “I didn’t wanna tell anyone! I took it super seriously.”

Garfield was the first to be rumored to be appearing in reports. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which finds Holland’s Peter Parker opening up the multiverse, the Oscar-nominated actor deftly dodged them and lied about his return to multiple outlets.

Garfield said that although secret-keeping was stressful for him, he eventually found joy in telling the truth about his return. “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful, but also weirdly enjoyable,”Garfield stated in an interview that he was referring to his award-worthy role as in “tick… tick… BOOM!”He admitted that he saw the lying as part a larger game. “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun.”

Sony Pictures

Garfield ultimately decided to lie to keep the surprise for his fans. “There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do. I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?”

Garfield’s final answer was a result of this line of questioning: “I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

As fear of spoilers rocketed, secret-keeping paid off. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”The film was the second-largest opening weekend of all times, with a $260 million box office haul. The film’s current domestic total stands at nearly $700 million, with a worldwide total of a whopping $1.6 billion.

All that and Garfield is also in this year’s Oscar race for Netflix’s “tick… tick… BOOM!”Not bad.