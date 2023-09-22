Clever trick Disney theme parks use to make rides appear scarier

A DISNEY fan has revealed the clever trick the theme park uses to trick visitors and make rides appear scarier.

There are dozens of Disney World park-goers who share secrets on social media.

One TikTok account, Mouselets (@themouselets) revealed some of the secrets Disney uses to trick riders.

To make rides feel faster – and scarier – Disney added an element to some of its rides.

“Disney has fans blowing on you on the ride to make it feel like you are going faster,” the video revealed.

The video provides an example using Space Mountain and Goofy’s Barnstormer.

Space Mountain reaches speeds of about 27 miles per hour.

The ride is largely in the dark and, because riders cannot see what’s in front of them, is scarier.

The fan-favorite ride also utilizes fans.

These two factors combined leaves riders feeling as though the ride goes faster than it does.

But Goofy’s Barnstormer hits speeds of about 25 miles per hour.

However, because this junior coaster is outside in broad daylight, it feels much slower and less scary.

Many in the comments were baffled to learn of Disney’s trick.

“I KNEW IT,” one person wrote.

“What! I was queasy as hell after Space Mountain but bored as hell on Barnstormer,” another said.

Test Track is one of the fastest rides on Disney property and reaches 65 miles per hour during the last segment.

