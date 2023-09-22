Who is Deion Sanders’s fiancee Tracey Edmonds?

NFL legend Deion Sanders met Tracey Edmonds in 2012 and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

The couple first laid eyes on each other at a movie premier, promoting a film produced by successful businesswoman Tracey – here’s everything you need to know.

1 The pair have been together for 11 years and became engaged in 2019 Credit: Getty

Who is Tracey Edmonds?

Tracey was born on February 18, 1967, in Los Angeles, California, and has made her mark in both the business and entertainment industries.

The 56-year-old is a well respected media personality and has an impressive net worth estimated at $40million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She is the CEO of the Edmonds Entertainment Group and also founded Alright TV, a family and lifestyle orientated network.

Tracey earned herself an Emmy Award for co-hosting Extra alongside Mario Lopez and Charissa Thompson, but left the show in 2017.

The film producer has been involved in dozens of project and was executive producer of BET’s Games People Play, a popular NBA themed drama.

She similarly produced BET’s The Postcard Killings and Netflix’s End of the Road.

This year the entrepreneur expanded her social media presence and kick started her YouTube channel.

On this platform, Tracey shares what life is like in their new home and personal stories.

Most read in American Football

How long have Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders been together?

Deion Sanders is a former professional NFL player and now coaches american footfall.

The 56-year-old is the head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder after leaving the same role at Jackson State University.

During his career in the NFL, Deion played 14 seasons with stints at the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens.

He managed to win two Super Bowl titles during his career in the NFL.

Furthermore, he also played nine seasons of professional baseball, as an outfielder for multiple MLB teams including the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.

Deion is the only athlete to compete in both the Super Bowl and World Series.

In 2011, Deion was inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Deion and Tracey met in 2012 at a premier for one of Tracey’s movies.

However, sparks flew again a few months later when the pair were involved in the same business meeting.

Deion previously told People: “It was a blessing for my life.”

The devoted fiance described his partner as “classy, professional and a real woman.”

Both the football coach and entrepreneur live very busy lives, but they love coming back together at their ranch in Canton, Texas.

When Deion works in Colorado the couple spend their time in Boulder, additionally if Tracey is producing they move across to LA.

Deion said: “I mean what she does, I don’t take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they’re meaningful, they have substance, they’re informative and challenging, and I love that about it.”

They have now been together in a happy relationship for 11 years.

When did Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders get engaged?

Deion revealed he had popped the big question on Valentines Day 2019, after dating for seven years.

However, the former NFL legend admitted later he had actually proposed a few weeks prior to their public announcement.

They are still to officially get hitched, but both appear to be happy with their arrangement.

Deion previously said: “I didn’t believe in long-distance marriages, number one.

“I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world.”

And, during an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show, Tracey explained what attracted her to Deion.

“He’s funny, and he keeps life fun,” she said.

“I mean, it’s exciting. And he’s real, and I trust him.”

Do they have any children?

The couple do not have any kids together, but they do raise a blended family of seven children from previous relationships.

Tracey was married to Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds from 1992 until 2005, and they shared two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

The businesswoman was also briefly engaged comedy icon Eddie Murphy but this only lasted 12 days.

Since Tracey and Deion’s relationship began, former husband Kenneth has spoken out about his ex-wife’s partner.

He told HuffPost: “I knew that Deion, Mr. Prime Time, seems like a nice guy.

“But he became a classy guy when he called me and said he didn’t want to meet my children until he sat down and had lunch or breakfast with me, so he knew me before he met my children.”

Deion also has children with his ex-wives, Carolyn Chambers and Pilar Beggar.

Carolyn and Deion married in 1989 and share two kids together, but divorced after 10 years.

They share a son, Deion Sanders Jr and a daughter, Deiondra Sanders.

The football coach went on to tie the knot with actress Pilar Beggar, but separated four years later.

They had a daughter called Shelomi Sanders, and two sons named Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.