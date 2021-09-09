Classic Bubble Ponytail Easy and Quick to Recreate DIY! Stylish And Easy Hairstyle

Getting out the door in a hurry and trying to recreate the latest hairstyle isn’t always feasible. We choose convenience and ease over beauty. The truth is that boring buns and boring ponies are boring.

Accordingly, in a recent Instagram post-AnisaSojka came up with a quick solution to spice up tired ponies. You’ll look stunning no matter where your travels take you with this chic wrap-around bubble pony.

Let’s see how easy it is to achieve this voluminous pony!

A Chic Pony for Every Occasion

To achieve this stylish updo, you need a sleek, wavy ponytail. In just seconds, your pony will transform from plain to fashionable by wrapping the elastic in a chunky hair strand.

Use the next elastics to tie your hair in a ponytail.

That’s it! Sojka’s chic pony is both easy and stylish.

Maybe all you desire is a sleek, wrapped-around pony. If that’s the case, read on for some quick steps.

The Ultimate Wrap-Around Pony