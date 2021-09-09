Classic Bubble Ponytail Easy and Quick to Recreate DIY! Stylish And Easy Hairstyle

Getting out the door in a hurry and trying to recreate the latest hairstyle isn’t always feasible. We choose convenience and ease over beauty. The truth is that boring buns and boring ponies are boring.
Accordingly, in a recent Instagram post-AnisaSojka came up with a quick solution to spice up tired ponies. You’ll look stunning no matter where your travels take you with this chic wrap-around bubble pony.
Let’s see how easy it is to achieve this voluminous pony!
A Chic Pony for Every Occasion
To achieve this stylish updo, you need a sleek, wavy ponytail. In just seconds, your pony will transform from plain to fashionable by wrapping the elastic in a chunky hair strand.
Use the next elastics to tie your hair in a ponytail.
That’s it! Sojka’s chic pony is both easy and stylish.
Maybe all you desire is a sleek, wrapped-around pony. If that’s the case, read on for some quick steps.
The Ultimate Wrap-Around Pony
- Make a ponytail with a loose, simple style and tie it off using an elastic.
- You can grab a strand from under the elastic and wrap it around the hair tie. You’ll want to make sure the hair strand isn’t too thick or thin.
- You can wind your hair in a clockwise fashion by wrapping it around the elastic one time.
- Next, untangle your hair and locate the elastic. With two fingers, grab one strand of elastic with your other hand.
- Tighten the elastic before wrapping the hair. Pull the hair strands over the top of your ponytail in a clockwise direction and place it underneath the pony.
- Finally, untangle the ponytail and wrap your hair around the strands to secure the updo.
- Place your hair gently on top of the ponytail so that the elastic is completely covered. Voilà! You’ve got yourself a fool-proof wrapped ponytail!