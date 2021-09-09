Rylan Clark Neal TV return after 4 Months Making the Fans Thrilled! X Factor

Rylan Clark Neal recently broke his silence following a break in his TV and radio duties. This was after he separated from Dan Neal.

Rylan Clark-Neal appeared on Celebrity Masterchef for the first time in a few months.

After taking a break from radio and television duties earlier in the year, X-Factor’s favorite and TV presenter, the former X Factor contestant has confirmed his return to Radio 2 after he took a hiatus.

Rylan and Dan Neal had been separated for six years.

Rylan also broke his silence about the reports and made a statement blaming himself for the divorce.

He asked for privacy and it was quickly revealed that he would not host the Eurovision 2021 semi-finals. He also took time off from Radio 2 and other roles.

He confirmed his return date on his radio show just days ago, saying “It’s good to be back” Before Saturday

Fans were thrilled to see him again on television after so much time.

Viewers saw him on Celebrity Masterchef’s most recent episode. He served as a judge and critiqued the three contestants’ dishes.

Fans expressed their gratitude for him being back and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. It is not known when the series was shot.

One viewer tweeted: “#CelebrityMasterChef so happy to see @Rylan back on our screens tonight! You have been missed!”

Another was also agreed to: “God I’ve missed Rylan,”A third author wrote: “Lovely to have Rylan back on TV.”

A fourth fan also said: “I love Rylan so much,” Another viewer also tweeted: “time for celebrity MasterChef good to see @Rylan.”

Viewers continued to leave comments, sharing their support for the host of television.

Rylan could soon be back on the screen after reports that he will be hosting Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off series It Takes Two starting September.

Rylan will host the BBC Two series, just like last year. Rylan will likely have a new cohost.

Janette Manrara, a former Strictly Pro and Zoe Ball’s replacement, will be taking over the hot seat.

Celebrity MasterChef now available on BBC iPlayer