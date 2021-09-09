Mark Ronson Marries Grace Meryl Streep’s daughter!

Grace Gummer by Don Gummer is Grace Streep’s child. She is now a married woman. Mark Ronson, her new husband, announced the news in a sweet Instagram posting. According to Page Six May 20, 2021. After a year of being together, they got married. Ronson proposed a ring estimated to be worth $100k. Ronson confirmed that the couple was engaged in a podcast episode in June. The FADER.

“I got engaged last weekend,” Ronson and Kevin Parker were having a conversation at Tame Impala. He also shared the story of their first kiss. “corny, “It is important to note, “There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,”He made a joke. “But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

Ronson’s Instagram announcement in black and white reads: “To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” He added the caption to a photo of Gummer and him in their wedding clothes, as well as heart emojis. “And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side till my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married).”

Bravo Honcho Andy Cohen, Lady Gaga (DJ D-Nice), and Liv Tyler were among the many celebrities who congratulated these newlyweds. While it’s not known when the couple exchanged nuptials at first, they had plans that were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronson, 46 years old, is the stepson of Mick Jones, a Foreigner guitarist. Both Ronson, Gummer was married before. Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. Gummer was just one month married to Tay Strathairn, a musician. Ronson was also engaged previously to The Office Star Rashida Jones 2003-2004