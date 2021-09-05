Claire Duggar Gets Slammed For Copying New Sister In-Law Jana’s Style!

Counting on Claire Duggar’s stardom is in hot water for not being original when it came to changing her appearance. A photo of her recent transformation surfaced, but her new look is very familiar to the family’s followers. So, what did Claire do, and why does it look like she’s copying her sister-in-law, Jana?

Claire Duggar debuts fresh hair color.

Claire was tagged on social media and tagged in a picture that shows her transformation. A hairstylist in Arkansas posted before and after shots of Claire’s hair.

The hairdresser reveals that she was the Duggar’s daughter-in-law. “dimensional and blended blonde” Balayage. The comments section of this post is filled with people raving about the new look and discussing how it looks. “beautiful” “pretty” How the hair color looks.

Jana, Jana’s sister-in-law, has a similar style.

As we reported, Jana Duggar, Claire’s sister-in-law, recently transformed her hair too. Jana may have been doing her hair color in anticipation of her rumored bridal, but she ended up traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend a trade show. Next, she traveled to Los Angeles, California, to see Jinger Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo.

The hairstylist that posted about Claire’s hair also shared a photo of Jana’s new hair color last week. The coloring is very similar. Their hairstyles are identical.

On Reddit, Duggar Snarks are discussing the similarities between Jana’s and Claire’s hair colors. One notes that Claire’s hair has a little more blonde in it. They look almost identical, other than that. Others have pointed out that Jana is almost identical to Claire. Duggar fan Claire noticed the similarities between Claire and Claire when they met her. Reddit user: “Well, that’s spooky considering she already looks so much like Jana.”

Of course, it’s totally possible that Claire had her hair done this way because it’s a popular style right now. Or maybe she saw Jana’s hair and felt inspired. There’s also a chance that Jana doesn’t mind if Claire has a similar hair color, especially because they live in different states.

So, do you think Claire Duggar was copying Jana’s look? Are you sure Jana would be upset or do you think she doesn’t care? We’d love to hear your comments in the comment section below.