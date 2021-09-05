A family lived in a rat infected house for 16 years

A six-member family lies down in their bed and listens to dozens of rats running around their home. They claim that the local council will not remove them.

Darren Langabeer, a father-of-four from Llanelli in South Wales, has pleaded with help to rid his attic of rodents for 16 years.

After consuming the food in their kitchen, the 49-year-old man and his family became exhausted and realized the problem. Wales online Reports

Despite Darren having made several complaints to Carmarthenshire Council as well as other authorities about the creature’s presence, he stated that they are still not welcome guests 16 years later.

Wales Online received information from a member of the executive board of the local authority confirming that they were working with the tenant in order to solve the problem.

Darren now wants the public to see his hell. He claims that rats have chewed through cables and left his family without electricity upstairs.

He stated that they’ve had to search the darkened streets with their phones to find them.

Darren claims the infestation is ruining all efforts to maintain the home in good condition.

They also feel the rodents put their children at risk.

After being unable to bear the constant sound of rats chewing on the floorboards, the family forced their son to leave.

It’s not just his son that has been expelled. Three months after moving in, the entire family left because rats had been living in the kitchen.

The 49-year-old suspects the rats found a way into the property via the drainpipes, which haven’t been capped.

He said: “They’ve sent people with bait and we’ve had to move out because they’ve previously killed rats and they’ve gone under the floorboards and the stench is absolutely horrendous, to be honest. The council don’t seem to care because they don’t live here.”

Darren works in Llanelli as a Japanese automotive company Calsonic Kansei. His wife, a nurse at the Prince Phillip Hospital, is his employer.

He said that the rats keep the couple awake at night because they can hear them chewing on the attic floorboards.

He also added: “It sounds like there’s cats in the attic with the amount of noise they make.

Darren has three girls, aged between 13 and 15 years of age. All three have been exposed to the incessant racket all their lives.

“They are scared because they hear rats in the attic and think that people are there.”

“We can’t sleep, the girls convince themselves that the rats are under the beds and it does fear the girls but it’s become second nature to them hearing the horrible creatures running around the house.

“You can go up to the attic if you wish. There are a lot of rat droppings on the floor. I also have a child there.

Darren states that the council sent exterminators to remove the rats from the home. On one occasion, the house was rid of 58 rats.

On another occasion, the rats had eaten through smoke alarms, fire alarms, and carbon monoxide alarms.

He feels that after 16 years of rodent problems, Carmarthenshire County Council is now trying to eradicate the problem.