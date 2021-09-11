Claire Duggar And Justin Pregnant And Expecting Their First Child?

Justin and Claire Duggar got married in February. Counting on Fans have been wondering if she is pregnant. Rumors of her pregnancy have been circulating, but they have not yet confirmed it. Often, the Duggar kids end up starting their families shortly after they get married, so a pregnancy announcement wouldn’t come as a surprise.

We reported that fans believed she might be pregnant because she was counting weeks instead of months. Counting on viewers argued that she would not necessarily count in weeks if she wasn’t pregnant. In the comments section of a social post, someone commented congratulating her on her pregnancy, but it’s unclear if the person actually knows Claire. Other clues have popped up before too, but there’s still no news.

Claire may be pregnant now that we have another hint.

Did Claire Duggar go to Arkansas to tell Justin’s family she’s pregnant?

As we reported, Justin’s sister Jinger Vuolo took a huge step and was baptized on Sunday. Many of her family members watched the live stream as she was baptized. She lives in Los Angeles, California, while the rest of the Duggars are in Arkansas. Jinger shared her baptism via social media. She also posted a photo showing her family watching the stream live from home.

Interestingly, Justin and Claire are at the Duggar family’s home, despite the couple living in Texas near Claire’s family. This brought up the question of why Claire and Justin moved to Arkansas. Although they could have watched the live stream in person, they could have also accessed it from their Texas home. It seems that they had another reason for being in town.

On Reddit, Duggar Snarks are discussing the couple’s appearance at the family’s home. Some believe that the couple could be in Arkansas to make an announcement for the Duggar family. One user speculates, “Maybe they were visiting to make an announcement that will surprise no one.”

One critic, however, doesn’t think that Claire looks pregnant in the photo. They wrote, “Me staring down Claire’s stomach to see if there’s a bump 🤓 So far happy to report there probably won’t be a teen-dad in the immediate future.”

Of course, there’s no way to know for sure whether Claire is expecting until she announces it herself. The fans will have the opportunity to watch and wait to see what happens.

So, do you think that Justin and Claire Duggar will reveal that she’s pregnant soon? Do you think they’re enjoying being married? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.