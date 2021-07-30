City of Dreams Season 2 All Episodes Watch Free Online @ 1080P

After a halt of almost two years, finally, Nagesh Kuknoor’s much-awaited second installment of “City of Dreams”’is out. With the first part wrapping up in 2019, “City of Dreams” Season 2 has made a fresh entry on Hotstar, picking up the storyline from the climax of chapter 1. Poornima Gaikwad is all set to acquire the throne of Maharastra’s next Chief Minister. While her journey will not be so easy. If you want to enjoy the ultimate story of politics, rebellion, and losses in “City of Dreams” Season 2, make sure to check out the complete article.

“City of Dreams” Season 2 is Hotstar’s new trending series created by Nagesh Kuknoor. After the first season, revolving around the Gaikwad family’s political feud, it’s now time to witness how Poornima Gaikwad, played by Priya Bapat, takes over the throne of power. “City of Dreams” Season 1 received an insane appreciation, which compelled the makers to announce season 2. So, after a break of nearly two years, “City of Dreams” is back with another bombastic season to set new records.

“City of Dreams” Season 2 will follow Poornima’s journey to becoming the next chief minister of Maharashtra. With her hands dipped in her brother’s blood and her father, Ameya Rao Gaikwad turning paralyzed, Poornima has passed a storm of hardships to get to the top. “City of Dreams” Season 2 is officially out on Hotstar. The second chapters introduce us to a new aspect of Poornima Gaikwad, who has devoted her heart and mind to political matters.

The show has already set the audience on fire. Delivering a glimpse of a new empire and the political dynamics within the Gaikwad family has impressed the viewers. While Season 1 featured the influence and royalty of Ameya Rao Gaikwad, it’s now time to shift to a new chief minister, Poornima Gaikwad. The creators have showcased their insane talents and creativity to try out a lot of experiments with some of the characters. While we will witness some recurring stars in “City of Dreams” Season 2, new faces have ignited the hype in the latest season. Director and the show cast have pushed “City of Dreams” Season 2 to new heights of excellence. “City of Dreams” Season 2 is launched on a massive scale. However, it seems the episode lengths have experienced a slight cut-off.

So, if you are also supremely excited to watch “City of Dreams” Season 2, here is how you can watch it for free online.

How To Watch “City of Dreams” Season 2 Online For Free?

All ten episodes of “City of Dreams” Season 2 are officially available on Disney+ Hotstar. The viewers can stream the show with paid membership. “City of Dreams” Season 2 is available under the VIP membership option of the streaming platform with costs around Rs. 399 per year. So, if you want to enjoy “City of Dreams” Season 2 on your device you can grab the VIP membership. But, if you don’t want to try the paid option, you have the free trial offer to watch the latest shows on Hotstar. You can simply register with a new Jio or other eligible sim cards and enjoy a 30-day free trial on Hotstar. Make sure to cancel your subscription within the trial period, or else you will be charged the renewal fee.

Make sure to stay tuned to get such exciting news and updates daily.