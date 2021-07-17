Where To Watch “F9” Movie Online? | Fast and Furious 9

With the storm of the covid-19 pandemic, we have seen several big-budget movies shifting to the online space to compensate for their release delays. However, with the situation coming back to normal, some new movies have kick-started a new trend of theatrical releases followed by an OTT premiere. The Fast and Furious franchise also tried its hands into his trend. The latest edition in the Fast and Furious Saga, F9 opted for a theatrical release and is planning to pop out on the OTTs. So, the audience can now enjoy the “F9” movie online.

Starring some of the big names of the industry, F9 is the official sequel of “The Fate of Furious”. It’s an action-packed movie directed by Justin Lin and it features Vin Diesel, John Cena, and Michelle Rodriguez in the lead roles. Despite the covid circumstances, the movie has boomed the box office to set new records. F9 has grossed over $70 million at US theatres and has turned out to be the biggest silver screen film since 2019. However, for the fans who were waiting to watch it online, there is a piece of bad news as it’s not available on HBO Max. So, where can the viewers watch the action-loaded ninth installment of Fast and Furious Saga? Here is everything we know.

Where To Watch Fast and Furious 9 (F9)?

Unfortunately as of now, F9 is exclusively available in cinemas. The latest edition of the Fast and Furious franchise landed on the US theatres on June 25, 2021, and each day it’s breaking new records. Till now, the officials have not revealed any details on its OTT debut. So, unlikely the latest Hollywood hit releases, F9 is not available on any of the big OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or others. But as per the latest updates, we expect the F9 OTT to debut in the upcoming weeks.

Stay tuned as we will provide you the hot updates on F9’s OTT release soon.