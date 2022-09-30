Christina Ricci’s Sleep Training with Her Children Is Something All Mothers Can Refer To

If you’re a parent, you know that getting your child to sleep on their own throughout the night is essential to your sanity and probably one of the hardest things you will ever do. Christina Ricci is well aware of this. Interview with Christina Ricci PeopleRicci shared her story about being a mom, and the difficulties she has getting her kids to bed.

‘He Screamed Himself Hoarse’

Ricci shares her son, Freddie (8 years old), with James Heerdegen. Ricci also shares Cleopatra (9 months) with Mark Hampton. TheYellowjackets The actress shared that her baby girl can happily sleep in her own cot, but she is not able to do so alone.“a f*cking miracle,” she jokes) her 8 year old still isn’t quite ready to sleep on his own.

She was struck by the individuality of her children and realized that no single approach is right for them. “The fact that I can put her down in her crib and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing,” The Addams Family star told People.

In a very real moment Ricci shared her experiencesTo sleep-train Freddie. “He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing,” she recalled, so she decided the timing wasn’t right for her son at the time.

Her experience with her daughter was much more pleasant. She said People, “But with Cleo, when we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep,” Ricci gushed. “It was like she was ready, and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her.”

Christina Ricci Isn’t Alone

Her two children get along perfectly, despite their differences in sleeping patterns. Ricci says that she entices Freddie by paying him to play with her sister while she is working around the house. “for 20 minutes at a time in her little playpen … he is really helpful”With Cleo. “He can help me make a bottle. He can help me in the bathtub with her. It is really great,”She spoke to the magazine. “There hasn’t been a lot of sibling jealousy or anything. That has been a huge relief.”

Ricci isn’t the first celebrity to admit to co-sleeping with their kids. Stars that have admitted to co-sleeping with children include Alicia Silverstone and Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard and Angelina Jolie as well as Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette, Tori Spelling and Tia Mowry. It just goes to show that although parenting isn’t easy, some experiences are universal.

