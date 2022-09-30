Based on 8 surprising factors, find out how long you’ll live.

Although age is inevitable, how would you use your time differently if it was known how many years you still have?

Scientists have devised a new way to predict the lifespan of older people.

1 Researchers discovered that 70 percent of people are able to read and write. “heavy work”The best indicator of their longevity was their age. Credit to Alamy

The new method, unlike other life-expectancy tests focuses more on the person’s physical and mental capabilities – rather than diseases and illnesses they may develop.

Researchers at Duke Health have found that the findings can help predict whether an individual over 70 years old will live another two, five, or 10 years.

The Lancet published the updated methodology. You can predict someone’s life expectancy by their ability to perform everyday tasks. These are the results of a standard blood-test.

These lifestyle factors were shown to indicate how many years someone has lived.

If someone has smoked, it is important that they do not smoke for too long. You can dress however you like Possibility to open your own food shop How often you exercise Cognitive ability Current age No matter if you smoke now Able to do heavy lifting

The study involved the following and investigating the health over 1000 70-year olds for ten consecutive years.

Experts collected blood samples and asked participants questions about their past and present health.

These included those who were able to cook their own meals and do housecleaning.

These people were more likely to live for ten or more years than those who couldn’t do the same daily tasks.

Unsurprisingly, the study also found that “any regular exercise” was a good indictor of living longer.

The research found that everyone who lived at least ten years (from age 70 onwards) participated in some form of physical activity every day.

The same goes for smokers. Those who have never smoked had a greater chance of living to ten years after they quit.

Surprisingly though, heart disease or cancer was not a major predictor of when someone would die.

The NHS’s top 10 tips for living longer As we age, it is vital to be as healthy as you can in order to enjoy the last years of your life. Pay attention to what you eat. Look after your teeth Stay active Get the most out of your GP Get vitamin D Take care of your feet Get your sleep in order Make sure to have regular hearing and eye tests Spend time with people Quit smoking

Virginia Byers Krauss is a Duke University School of Medicine medical expert and the lead author of this study. She said that these measures clarify and enrich our understanding of the mechanisms that underlie longevity.

“They could point to appropriate tests and potential interventions,” Prof Virginia said.

Researchers also found that the longevity of people’s lives was determined by how old they are at 70.

To determine someone’s expected life expectancy, the following blood markers were used:

Creatinine levels low – Natural waste-product A good GlyCA level is a sign of chronic inflammatory conditions A high level of gamma glutamyl is a sign that you have liver disease. Low white blood cell counts are a sign of infection, cancer, or other autoimmune conditions. A healthy level of protein is important. However, too much protein could indicate cancer. High levels HDL (high-density lipoprotein) “good” cholesterol which absorbs cholesterol and carries it back to the liver High levels of citrate help keep your blood healthy and your kidneys healthy. High levels of albumin help keep your blood moving

The best indicator for how long they will live was found to be over 70’s high-density lipoprotein levels, according to the researchers.

HDLs move cholesterol away from cells to the liver for further processing.

This is then either used by the body, or disposed of as waste.

HDLs can be described as “good cholesterol”Higher levels are considered to be better.

Research has shown that eating a Mediterranean-style diet can help you live longer.