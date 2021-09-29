Chrissy Teigen Honors “Son We Almost Had” in Heart-Wrenching Message

Chrissy Teigen is sharing an emotional tribute to late son Jack.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the 35-year-old star took to Instagram to honor Jack one year after she and husband John Legend suffered the painful pregnancy loss. It also happened to be 2021 National Sons Day, which marked the one-year anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Chrissy had shared a carousel of photos as a Sons Day tribute to Miles, 3, and she also joked that Miles may someday compare this post to the National Daughters Day one she had recently done for Luna, 5, on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Then, the Lip Sync Battle co-host shared a photo from one year ago of herself sobbing in her hospital bed as John comforted her. At the time, she was just 20 weeks pregnant.

“and to the son we almost had,” Chrissy captioned the photo. “a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”