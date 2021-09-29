Tom Sandoval’s long-term girlfriend in Vanderpump Rule revealed!!?

If you’re a diehard reality TV junkie, with your finger on the pulse of all things Below Deck and The Real Housewives franchise — heck, you probably worship everything Bravo touches — then we have no doubt you watch Vanderpump Rules. The reality show, which aired back in 2013, is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and follows the shenanigans of designer and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump, who left RHOBH in 2019, and the employees of her popular West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

Lisa Vanderpump’s dreamy longtime employee Tom Sandoval bartended at SUR Restaurant & Lounge for many years (his drinks even impressed pop legend Madonna) before becoming her business partner, alongside Ken Todd and Tom Schwartz, with the opening of Tom Tom in 2018. Tom’s glamorous mentor Lisa, to his opening of a new West Hollywood restaurant and bar with her, was Ariana Madix. So who is the blonde beauty behind all this?

How did Ariana and Tom meet?

Back when Season 2 of Vanderpump Rules was airing, Tom Sandoval admitted to locking lips with his then-friend Ariana while in a relationship with Kristen Doute, who was eventually fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after making false accusations against cast member Faith Stowers. Yikes.

Though we don’t condone cheating, of course, clearly it was all meant to be, as the couple even bought a house together in 2019. Many wondered if this LA house with six bathrooms and five bedrooms would be able to house some kids. They have both repeatedly stated that they don’t want to get married or have children.

In response to a question regarding marriage and kids from a Watch What Happens Live caller, Tom politely responded, “Well, I mean, to us, it’s the commitment that’s important for us.” We’re sure they’re tired of explaining themselves. The main goals of everyone are not a piece of paper or a nuclear family. Considering the bartending pair took out a 30-year mortgage, Tom hilariously claimed, “It’s a commitment ’til 2049.”

They’re there for each other no matter what life throws at them, but like all couples, they’ve gotten into a fight or two. After Tom told his buddies about Ariana’s “dip in the lady pond,” aka her hookup with co-star Lala Kent during Season 7, Ariana was understandably left fuming. It was a misogynistic move at best. The now-out bisexual star explained that no one’s sexuality should be the topic of conversation “without their consent.” She’s got that right.