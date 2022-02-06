Chrishell Stause, Chuck Klosterman and more new books in February

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. “Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work,” by Chrishell Stause (Gallery, nonfiction)

What it’s about: The star of the Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset” shares her personal journey from small-town Kentucky to luxury LA realtor, offering advice about all she’s learned along the way.

The buzz: “I don’t like to lean into the drama of it all,” Stause says of “Selling Sunset” in an interview with USA TODAY. “That is what truly does give me anxiety. If there’s any one con to doing this show, it’s just that I really want us to be in a place where we can all support each other and lift each other up.”

2. “The Nineties,” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press, nonfiction)

What it’s about: Between the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Twin Towers was the decade that brought with it the rise of the internet and the greatest shift in human consciousness, as culture writer Klosterman documents it.

The buzz: “A fascinating examination of a period still remembered by most, refreshingly free of unnecessary mythmaking,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

3. “Cost of Living,” by Emily Maloney (Henry Holt and Co., nonfiction)

What it’s about: What is the cost of a life? Maloney chronicles her experience with the health care system as both a patient (a suicide attempt when she was 19 plunged her into the system, and into debt) and as a caregiver who worked as an emergency room technician.

The buzz: “Maloney artfully unpacks the fraught connection between money and health in her brilliant debut collection,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

4. “Cleopatra and Frankenstein,” by Coco Mellors (Bloomsbury, fiction)

What it’s about: Twenty-something British painter Cleo impulsively marries Frank, who’s 20 years her senior, before her student visa ends. But that rash tactical move changes their lives in ways they couldn’t have predicted.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it a “canny and engrossing rewiring of the big-city romance.”

5. “A Very Nice Girl,” by Imogen Crimp (Henry Holt and Co., fiction)

What it’s about: Anna doesn’t fit in with her wealthy classmates at the London Conservatory, and her desperation for human connection – especially with an older rich man named Max – might be her undoing.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it a “(Sally) Rooney-esque exploration of power and class in women’s relationships, heightened by its brilliant opera-world setting.”