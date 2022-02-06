After Walking Dead Actor’s Death Was Ruled Suicide, His Family Now Suspects It Was Murder

The Walking Dead family sadly lost one of its own this past week, as actor Moses J. Moseley was found dead this past week. When the news officially broke, authorities were reported to be investigating the actor’s death as a possible suicide. However, Moseley’s family is now speaking out on the matter, and they do not believe this was the case. Instead, they suspect that he was murdered.

The 31-year-old actor’s body was found in Stockbridge, Georgia, around the Hudson Bridge area. Moses J. Moseley’s family initially told TMZ that he died of a gunshot wound and that he’d been missing since Sunday of last week. It was also reported that police were still determining whether there was foul play involved. Moses’ sister, Teerea Kimbro, however, has now told the news outlet that she thinks her brother was kidnapped and eventually killed three days later.

Teerea Kimbro’s belief stems from her assertion that her brother had booked a tapping, which was set to take place the Monday before his body was found. Kimbro stated that this is something her something wouldn’t have done, as he was committed to expanding on his growing career in the entertainment industry. While the exact circumstances surrounding the actor’s passing are still being determined, authorities say that his body was found in his car, which was locked. Also present in the car was a gun, which was registered to Kimbro. The woman says that her brother had a license to carry one and that they’d frequently go to the gun range.

On The Walking Dead, Moses J. Moseley played the role of Mike, one of the zombies held by Danai Gurira’s Michonne ( who has since signed off from the series ) as a pet. The actor would make his debut on AMC’s long-running and heavily streamed horror drama in 2012, appearing multiple times through 2015. In addition to his work on the series, he also worked on shows like Queen of the South and Watchmen and made uncredited appearances in films like The Internship and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. After news of his death first broke, the show, which is in the midst of its eleventh and final season , honored him on Twitter , while his manager paid tribute to him in a loving statement that was sent to People :

He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes. Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business.

As of this writing, authorities have not provided any further updates on their investigation into Moses J. Moseley’s death, and it’s unclear as to when updates will be provided. At present, TMZ reports that a funeral service is being held for Mosely this weekend in his hometown in South Carolina.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to the family and loved ones of Moses J. Mosely during this difficult time.