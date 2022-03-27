Chris Wallace: Fox News Work Was Unsustainable After 2020 Election

Chris Wallace, who quit Fox News in December after 18 years of service for rival cable news network CNN, stated that he felt it was no longer a good idea to work at Fox News after 2020. “unsustainable”And he “just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox.”

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,”Wallace said that he told the New York TimesInterview published Sunday. “But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

Wallace, who is launching his own interview show on Tuesday on the new CNN+ streaming service, confirmed that he complained to Fox News leadership about Tucker Carlson’s streaming documentary “Patriot Purge,”Falsely claimed that Jan. 6 Capitol riot had been a “false flag”Operation to discredit conservatives

“Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,”Wallace said this to the Times. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.”

Wallace noted critics who suggested that Wallace should have quit the network sooner. “Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point,”According to him, the Times was right. “I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half. But I can certainly understand where somebody would say, ‘Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris.’”

Fox News reps did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Jeff Zucker, the ousted CNN president, had recruited the long-time newsman. He admitted that he was “obviously unhappy” that Zucker was forced out of his job last month after failing to disclose his romantic ties to the network’s top marketing executive, Allison Gollust.

Wallace stated that he is open to tackling more complex topics in his new daily interview show. “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” — where some of his first guests include William Shatner and singer Judy Collins.

“I wanted to get out of politics,”According to him, the Times was right. “Doing a Sunday show on the incremental change from week to week in the Build Back Better plan began to lose its attraction.”