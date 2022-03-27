Donald Glover says Ryan Gosling almost made an appearance on “Atlanta”

Donald Glover claimed that Ryan Gosling nearly made an appearance on FX. “Atlanta.”

Glover claimed that Gosling would join the cast if it weren’t for a scheduling conflict.

The cast of “Atlanta”They claimed they were subject to racial profiling when filming in London for season 3.

The season three premiere of Season 3 was held on Thursday. Gosling, 41 years old, was a "big fan" of the series.

“He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out,” Glover, 38, said. “I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!”

Glover stated that he and Gosling were even together. “talked on the phone” “were going to do it,”But a scheduling conflict prevented us from completing our project.

Insider reached out to Glover and Gosling representatives but they did not respond immediately.

In February, Glover and the cast of “Atlanta”According to People, they were racistly profiled in London on the first night of filming season 3. People reports that the current season and fourth seasons were completed earlier this year. The end of season four of the FX hit show marks the end.

While speaking alongside co-writers Stefani Robinson and Stephen Glover — Donald’s brother — Glover recalled the cast being approached by a group of intoxicated people outside of a closed bar near their home in London.

Glover claimed that the group insinuated all Black people carried a gun. “hammers,”It is used to refer to guns.

“It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand,”Robinson said. “He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, ‘You guys are Black, you’ve gone to jail and you do things like that.’ Like he kept doubling down on it.”

“Atlanta,”This film also stars Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield. On Thursday, after a four-year absence, the group was back in business.