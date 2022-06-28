Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

Chris Pratt Calls Himself “Girl Dad 2.0” After Baby No. 3

Chris Pratt was “really f–king bothered” by criticism he received online last year.

In November 2021, the Guardians of the Galaxy star penned a lengthy Instagram message dedicated to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, which in part, thanked her for their “gorgeous healthy daughter,” in reference to the couple’s now 22-month-old child, Lyla. Many social media users deemed the actor’s words as being insensitive to his ex-wife Anna Faris, as their 9-year-old son, Jack, faced health concerns after he was born seven weeks premature.



Fast-forward eight months later, and now Chris is addressing the backlash for the first time.



“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,'” he told Men’s Health for their July/August issue. “And then I gave her some s–t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.'”