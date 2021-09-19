Chris Hughton responds to Nottingham Forest exit claims after Middlesbrough pile on more misery

The 62-year-old is under intense pressure after the Reds suffered a sixth Championship loss in seven games this season, losing 2-0 to Neil Warnock’s side.

Reds fans are already calling for change, and the 2-0 loss to Neil Warnock will only make those demands more urgent.

Forest is currently bottom of the Championship, with only one point after seven games.

Hughton could not score in the City Ground’s final game, and Forest is now at the bottom of their second tier.

As the game reached its final stages, fans chanted “getting sacked” in the morning.

Recent days have seen ex-England captain John Terry publicly rule himself out of contention for any vacancy that arises. Still, former Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder is thought to be interested.

After the match, Hughton, speaking to local radio, was asked directly if reports that he was leaving the club were accurate.

“That’s news to me,” Hughton answered.

“Unless somebody tells me something, then my responsibility is to go over this game and then try to pick a team that can pick themselves up.

Chris Hughton is under massive pressure at Forest.

“Probably, in the form we’re in, there won’t be too many who fancy us.

“But that’s what this game is about. Right now, we are in a complicated situation.

“Morale is low in the changing room at this moment, but I can’t say it’s low at the training ground or going into this game.

“We had a great feeling, and we thought this would be the turning point.”

Middlesbrough took the lead midway through the first half when Andraz Sporar fired home past goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, making his league bow for the hosts.

While the stopper had little chance with that, he was all at fault for Boro’s second.

Boro’s Onel Hernandez pounced and tapped into the empty net. His backpass touch was too heavy.

Forest worked hard but didn’t seem to be able to get back into the game. The full-time whistle was met with boos.

Hughton was also asked if he had ever considered quitting the job.

“No,” Hughton stated bluntly.

“I’m the manager of this club, and I have to take whatever criticism comes my way.

“I don’t expect anything different when we are a team that hasn’t won a game this season. Therefore, I accept and understand any criticism that is directed at me.

“And it’s my responsibility to accept that and work as hard as I can to try to change things.”

Forest travel to Huddersfield Town Saturday.