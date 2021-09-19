Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Make Red Carpet Debut

Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark finally got their red carpet moment.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Bachelorette couple stepped out for a date night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. There, they made their official red carpet debut, almost nine months after getting engaged on the show’s season 16 finale in December. The episode aired nine month after the outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tayshia (31), and Zac (37), posed on the iHeartRadio music Festival red carpet. They shared a kiss, as he bent over to give her a deep kiss, while she displayed her Neil Lane engagement ring, which is 3.25 carats.

While Tayshia and Zac have been spotted in public a few times since their engagement, they have not gone to any celebrity events together prior to Friday. In May, she, attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, where she accepted the Best Dating Show honor for The Bachelorette after she co-hosted the recent 17th season. A month later, she made another solo celebrity appearance, joining fellow stars at an alice+olivia Pride event in New York.