Chris Brown Mother Joyce Hawkins Showcases Slim Legs in Sparkling Gold-Embroidered! Dress

Joyce Hawkins’s title goes beyond being a mother of Chris Brown, the megastar singer. She is also an ageless beauty. She showed off her slim legs in a dress with sparkling gold embroidery and long sleeves.

Chris Brown is an unbeatable dancer and singer. The artist is the best in his game, and through it all, he has been blessed with overwhelming support from his fans and family.

Joyce Hawkins is his mother. Provides unwavering support for her child. In the good times—his successes, and the bad—public controversies and lawsuits, she has been steadfast in her love for him.

Hawkins is a strong independent woman, with great business principles. She also has an amazing fashion sense and unchanging family values. This includes bonding and caring for her son and grandkids.

The career mom was invited to a fashion event by a friend in Gateway arch. Chris’s mom looked stunning as she sailed through the venue in her unique style.