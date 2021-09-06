Which Duggar is expecting a child in the spring of 2022?

Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar, and their new grandchild will soon be a joy to share in. And no, we don’t mean disgraced son Josh’s seventh child arriving later this year. What newlywed couple is expecting their very first child? This may surprise you.

Multiple Duggar Children Married in 2021

The Duggars celebrated many weddings this year. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey were married in February. Although the couple was married for a short time, their relationship was not publicized until February. However, many fans believe that Justin and Claire had been together in secret for many months prior to the official announcement.

Jedidiah Duggar’s marriage to Katey Nakatsu faced a lot of scrutiny from 19 Kids and CountingFans. It was rumoured that Jedidiah and Katey’s union was an arranged marriage, as several Duggar marriages are. Jedidiah became Katey his wife in 2021.

Jana Duggar may be a bride this year. For months, rumours have been swirling that Jana Duggar, the oldest Duggar girl is engaged to Stephen Wissmann. It’s something of a scandal within the Duggar family that Jana is still unwed at age 31. But, the family has yet to confirm that Stephen is actually courting Jana.

With three newlywed couples, it’s no surprise that another Duggar pregnancy announcement came out on Sunday, September 5. Which Duggar is expecting a baby?

Which Duggar Is Expecting a Child?

You are mistaken if you thought Claire and Justin Duggar. Jedidiah & Katey Duggar made the announcement of their pregnancy. They shared the news on Jed’s Instagram. The photo shows Katey and the couple kissing while Katey holds out a sign with their pregnancy news.

“And then there were 3. Baby Duggar. Spring ‘22” This is what the sign states. Jedidiah inserted his humorous spin with the caption “She tested positive but not for COVID.”

Claire Duggar was the first person to express her gratitude to the parents. Family friend and fellow reality TV star Katie Bates (UPtv’s Bringing Up Bates() also expressed their gratitude for the news.

Is Claire Duggar Next?

Fans are curious when Claire Duggar will announce her pregnancy, as she is known for being a very private person. Fans of Duggar have been keeping an eye on their baby bumps since Claire and Justin announced it. “I do.”

It’s unclear if Claire and Justin are waiting to conceive or if there’s another reason. Fans are hopeful that Claire and Justin will become the next Duggars who announce a pregnancy.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Duggar, congratulations on your impending bundle of joy

Which Duggar do you think will make the next announcement about a baby? Comment below to share your thoughts.