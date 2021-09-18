Chip and Joanna Gaines Add Three New Courses To Magnolia Workshop! Discovery+

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the titans of DIY and homestyle living and reality TV for discovery+. Today, they announced the addition of three courses to their Magnolia Workshops. These new courses can be accessed through the app.

The new courses are led by Jamila Norman, a Magnolia Designer Hilary Walker, and Megan Mitchell. These courses are available beginning Sept. 17 only on the Magnolia App.

The news came straight from Waco, Texas, as TV Shows Ace was sent the details from the Magnolia Network,

About the new Magnolia courses

The country’s most talented names teach these accessible courses in home design, cooking, gardening, and the arts.

Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines today announced three new courses coming to Magnolia Workshops on Friday, Sept. 17:

30 Day Harvest: Vegetables and Herbs with Atlanta urban farmer Jamila Norman,

Discovery+ says:

Start your own vegetable and herb garden with urban farmer Jamila Norman. Jamila shows you how to plant a healthy garden in your backyard. (7 Chapters)

Jamila Norman continues her family’s agricultural work by owning and operating Patchwork City Farms, an urban farm in Atlanta committed to teaching others about food, sustainability, and wellness through farming.

A simple garden can have a profound impact on the environment, family, and community.

Jamila coaches clients on everything from setting up a garden to building chicken coops. She also shares her extensive experience and education to help clients succeed. Jamila is also featured in the Magnolia Network original series Homegrown.

Fundamentals of Styling: Bedrooms with Magnolia designer Hilary Walker

Create a beautiful and thoughtful bedroom that fits your design style with direction from designer and stylist Hilary Walker. (6 Chapters)

Hilary Walker is a creative director and stylist at Magnolia and has a decade of creating inspired spaces for photoshoots and television.

Her collection is eclectic with a focus on vintage and one-of-a-kind items. Hilary hosts two Magnolia Workshops: Fundamentals Of Styling: Living Room and Fundamentals Of Styling Dining Room.

Grilling for Beginners: Starring Los Angeles-based chef Megan Mitchell.

Megan Mitchell is a Los Angeles-based chef who will show you how to grill more confidently. (7 Chapters)

Megan Mitchell is a Los Angeles-based chef focusing on healthy, approachable, and easy cooking. After graduating from culinary school, she became a pastry chef and food stylist. She then stepped in front of the camera for her grilling series, Grill Next Door, which hosted other cooking and grilling shows.

About Magnolia Workshops

Courses are accessible to discovery+ subscribers through the Magnolia app.

These workshops allow users to develop their skills in a self-paced format that is accessible to all skill levels.

Magnolia Workshops feature Floret founder Erin Benzakein, four-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Katie Button, plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter, watercolor painter and textile designer Helen Dealtry, interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, pastry chef Zoë François, painter Rebecca Weller, and many more.

There will be more Magnolia courses added frequently.

Magnolia Network

Magnolia Network believes in telling life’s stories authentically and empowering viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things.

Chip and Joanna, mega-talents who are easily accessible, encourage viewers to explore their rich storytelling that inspires creativity.