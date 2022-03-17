Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 Chicago P.D.Season 9 called “Closer.”

Chicago P.D.I went back to the case against Javier EscanoWith CI Anna AvalosShe was in grave danger and she didn’t get the help she needed from the Intelligence Unit. It was a heavier episode on plot than character development, but it was the first episode in 2022 that truly showcased the new dynamic between the two. Voight, Halstead, UptonAfter Halstead crossing lines to close Roy Walton’s case, I was elated. It’s a great story, and I look forward to seeing more. “Closer”Managed to exceed expectations in the most positive way.

Although this episode is not the first since Season 9’s dramatic first half, it shines the spotlight on the changes in the dynamics. However, the January episode was more about Halstead, Voight, and Upton. As with some of the earlier episodes, “Closer”The plot was focused on one character, but it was also very much about the trio at times. There weren’t any big secrets or lies to divide them.

Voight isn’t putting pressure on Upton, or actively trying stop Halstead from speaking; Upton doesn’t seem to be suffering from stress or lying to Halstead; Halstead is true to what he said to Voight about being involved when making decisions, and he has no regrets over eloping.

It doesn’t feel as uncomfortable power-wise as it did in the 2021 portion of the season. This makes it much easier for me to enjoy the layers without having to… well, blame Voight. Let me just say that I am proud to be on Team Upton. I was on Team Upton, not Team Voight. Upton and Halstead were very united as well. “Closer”Voight didn’t like some of the orders Anna received when it came down to helping/not helping Anna. But there was no sabotage. (Remember that? Ruzek!)

The three cops – who are also the three highest-ranking members of Intelligence – worked surprisingly well together in what could have been a divisive episode for them, and I was half expecting something to go wrong for a lot of the hour.

Voight, however, didn’t spend his time in the car by himself to force Upton into keeping it a secret or to dig in deeper. Voight didn’t tell Halstead to ignore his orders and rush to Anna for help, even though there wasn’t anyone around to convince him otherwise. Upton and Halstead appear to be strong, even though Upton looked regretful that she didn’t put a line in her vows about not taking the other’s coffee.

Yes, Halstead might have been a good man and rushed Anna’s assistance before the Roy mess. He also admitted that he thinks Chicago needs Voight’s version of justice. However, overall I really appreciated that. P.D.The drama was not predictable and the fans may have been expecting.

This is the second-parter after BurgessRuzek trying keep and save MakaylaUnder the new showrunner, the show is doing well. Gwen Sigan. Now, I just hope that AtwaterSoon, he will be in the spotlight! Perhaps he will be a detective.

I’m ready for more of Voight/Halstead/Upton functioning well together without that power imbalance that had everything messy in early Season 9. Voight is still the one calling the shots but everything feels much more fluid between the three actors who were the driving force behind most of the drama in the fall. He and his detective subordinates can rely on one another’s judgement without reservation. This is something that was not possible when Upton was keeping secrets. Halstead could only tell.

While there will be plenty of drama and conflict between them, I think that the fans shouldn’t have to wait for the next episode. Chicago P.D.(along with Chicago Med Chicago Fire) is heading into another break until Wednesday, April 6. You will find a variety of TV options to fill your days until One Chicago returns. Check out our 2022 TV schedule. Or, you can rewatch old episodes with a Peacock subscription.