David Patten Cause of Death New England Patriots With Sincerest Sympathies to Star’s Wife after Deadly Crash!

The New England Patriots offered their sincerest condolences to David Patten’s widow after his sudden passing.

Robert Kraft, CEO, and Chairman wrote Twitter? “Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family, and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death.”

Reports also reveal new details regarding the tragic motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of the Patriots’ former player, 47-year old.

The crash occurred around 9.45 pm Thursday night after Patten “traveled left of center”On the road, a Chevrolet Sedan collided with a Honda Civic, according to police reports.

According to the Richland County Coroner Office, Patten died in a car accident, while the driver was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

During his time with the Patriots, Patten won three Super Bowls – XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX.

Patten also played for the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns.