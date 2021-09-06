David Patten Cause of Death New England Patriots With Sincerest Sympathies to Star’s Wife after Deadly Crash!

The New England Patriots offered their sincerest condolences to David Patten’s widow after his sudden passing.
Robert Kraft, CEO, and Chairman wrote Twitter? “Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family, and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death.”
Reports also reveal new details regarding the tragic motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of the Patriots’ former player, 47-year old.
The crash occurred around 9.45 pm Thursday night after Patten “traveled left of center”On the road, a Chevrolet Sedan collided with a Honda Civic, according to police reports.
According to the Richland County Coroner Office, Patten died in a car accident, while the driver was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
During his time with the Patriots, Patten won three Super Bowls – XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX.
Patten also played for the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns.
ROBERT KRAFT – ‘I’M HEARTBROKEN
Robert Kraft, the Patriots owner said in A statement that he was “heartbroken by the news of David’s passing.”
“He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry.”
“David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher.”
“In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion.”
THE CORONER CONFIRMS THE DEATH
Friday was the Richland County Coroner’s Office. South Carolina confirmed that Patten tragically died Thursday at 9.35 pm local time.
The scene was quickly ruled the motorcycle driver had died. WLTX reported that the person was identified as Patten.
DAVID PATTEN HAS HOW MANY CHILDREN?
Patten was married to Galena, his wife. ESPN reports that the couple had four children together.
The State Reports say their children are David, Quinton, Quinton, Mia, and Daquan.
In 2017, Patriots.com reported that one of Patten’s sons, Daquan, was a walk-on freshman wide receiver at Western Carolina.
PATTEN HAD HOW MANY SUPER BOWL RINGS?
David Patten was instrumental in helping the New England Patriots win three Super Bowl victories between 2001-2004.
PAYS TRIBUTE TO PATTEN’S MANAGER
Sam Gordon, Patten’s friend, and manager posted his sorrow on social media.
“Very rarely do people get to call their childhood heroes/favorite players their friends. You blessed with me with that,” He wrote.
“Thank you so much for your friendship, your inspiration, and for trusting me to be your manager.”
WHAT WAS PATTEN’S CAUSE OF DEATH?
According to the Richland County Coroner Office, Patten was riding a bike on September 2 and was killed in a crash.
According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the accident involving Patten occurred just after 9:30 PM on September 2, in the northeastern part of Richland County.
Patten was riding his motorcycle west on Clemson road and drove into the opposite lane, according to the patrol.
Highway Patrol says that the three-time Super Bowl champ struck a sedan and then smashed into a van.
PATTEN’S FORMER AGENT
Mark Lepselter was Patten’s agent that the beginning of his career when he signed a modest contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2001.
“I remember him telling me, ‘If it’s a level playing field, I’ll win the job.’ That’s what he did,” Lepselter added.
“He was a three-time Super Bowl champion, and I have always felt he was an integral part of the foundation Coach Belichick and the Patriots began building 20-plus years ago. He was the ultimate never-say-never individual — truly remarkable perseverance.”
FANS RUSH TO SOCIAL MEDIA
Social media was flooded with tributes to the receiver. Fans posted photos and videos of their best moments.
“Was the nicest, kindest person when we met him 2 yrs ago. Patriots legend, human legend,” One person wrote.
Another author wrote: “RIP David Patten. An understated pillar of the Patriots dynasty and still only one of three players in the past 50 years to run, throw and pass for a touchdown in one game.”
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS RELEASES STATEMENT
The New Orleans Saints Statement was released following news of Patten’s death.
The statement reads: “The New Orleans Saints are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Patten.
“While his tenure with the Saints was relatively short, he left an indelible mark on his teammates, coaches, and staff through his actions, words, and his infectious smile.
“He was a tenacious competitor and infused the locker room with leadership and a winning spirit that remains to this day.
“The thoughts and prayers of the Saints organization are with his family and countless friends.”
WHEN DID PATTEN RETIRE?
Patten announced his retirement as a professional football player in July 2010 at 37 years of age.
Patten was injured during his last years in the league. However, Patten believed that he could still keep up with the sport physically.
It was his mental challenge that led to him telling coach Bill Belichick that he was quitting after just four practices.
“This is in no way, shape, or form what I anticipated coming back here this year,” He said it in 2010.
“I’m actually a little saddened that I’m proving some of the naysayers right this morning. Some felt I signed back with the team to retire, but that was not part of my thought process. I honestly felt like I could still play this game and play at a high level.
“I felt the competitive spirit and nature was still there, but over the course of the last two days and over the course of the break [before training camp] away from the team, there was a lot of reflection. There was a lot of contemplation,” Patten added.
‘BREAKS MY HEART
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement: “It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age.
“He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”
HOW LONG WAS PATTEN’S CAREER?
Patten played for five teams over a 12-year NFL career but is best known for his four seasons with the Patriots between 2001-2004.
The four-year spell included two iconic catches to help New England capture its first Super Bowl win during the 2001 season.
When he retired during the Patriots training camp in 2010, Patten described his time with the Patriots as the highlight of his career.
WHAT HAPPENED?
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, a motorcycle driver – identified by the coroner as Patten – crossed the median, causing a crash involving two other cars.
One of the cars’ drivers was also taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol and the coroner.
TOM BRADY PAYS TRIBUTE
Tom Brady mourned Patten’s passing in an Instagram post on Friday.
“The consummate professional,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “RIP my friend. My love goes out to David’s family.”
Patten was a three-time Super Bowl champion with Brady between 2001-04.
WHEN WAS PATTEN’S DEATH ANNOUNCED?
The news of Patten’s death hit social media on September 3.
WHEN DID PATTEN SIGN WITH THE GIANTS?
COACH BELICHICK PRAISES PATTEN
At the time of his retirement, Belichick said Patten “meant a lot to the team.”
“He had a tremendous career. He’s meant a lot to this team,” Belichick said.
“Going back to ’01, when we were getting this program started, the toughness, the attitude, the leadership he brought to this football team in a sort of quiet Troy Brown-like way, he just did his job and worked hard, set the pace for everybody to keep up with.”
PATTEN’S STATEMENT ON HIS RETIREMENT
In July 2010, at the age of 37, Patten announced his retirement from professional football.
WHAT COLLEGE DID PATTEN PLAY FOR?
Patten, 47, was a former wide receiver in the NFL who played college football at Western Carolina.
In 1996, Patten declared for the NFL Draft but went undrafted.
He began his professional career that summer when he signed with the Arena Football League’s Albany Firebirds.
CORONER CONFIRMS DEATH
PATTEN WON THREE SUPER BOWLS
WHEN DID PATTEN ENTER THE NFL?
WHAT CAUSED PATTEN’S CRASH?
