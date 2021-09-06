Jed & Katey Duggar Ripped Apart By Netizens For A Pregnancy Humor Post On Instagram

After the humor that they incorporated into their announcement of pregnancy, Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Duggar have come under fire. Counting on Fans were thrilled to learn that another Duggar child was on the way. They were not happy with the way Katey and Jed broke the news to their fans. Why were fans so angry? Keep reading, we’ll explain.

Jed Duggar and Katey Duggar are expecting their first child.

Jed and Katey Duggar went to bed earlier in the evening. They took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child together. Another Duggar baby was in the works as Katey was to give birth in spring 2022. The couple discovered they were pregnant in the middle of last week. During a Friday outing to a ball game, they told their family that they were expecting on Friday.

Jed and Katey Duggar then took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to announce their first child together. The caption included a little humor in the announcement. Jed joked in the caption that Katey had positive results. He proceeded to explain he wasn’t referring to COVID-19. It turned out that she was positive for something much more exciting.

The YouTube thumbnail that announced their pregnancy featured Jed and Katey posing with their announcement sign. The sign said, “She tested positive but not for covid.”