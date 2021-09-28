check out some of the most exciting trailers

Netflix’s TUDUM is the streamer’s first global fan event. Held on Saturday, September 25th, the event featured sneak peeks and features of Netflix’s most exciting coming announcements, from TV series to films. Check out some of our favorites below:

Kanye West documentary

Aside from releasing a new record and breaking headlines every couple of weeks, Kanye West is also the subject of a Netflix documentary that’s been 20 years in the making. “Jeen-yuhs” directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, has had cameras trailing Kanye for the past 20 years, with the end result being an intimate portrait of Kanye and his growth over the years. Netflix released a first look of the documentary, featuring West and Mos Def performing the song “Two Words,” from Kanye’s seminal album “The College Dropout.”

“Rebelde” reboot

For us 90’s latinos, there are few things more memorable than Rebelde, the Mexican telenovela that was the launching pad for the band RBD who was also one of the most successful bands in the world. Netflix will be rebooting the series with a totally new cast and what looks like a much more expensive production, the likes of “Elite” and other big budget Netflix programs. The sneak peek presented in TUDUM features the new cast members walking down the halls of Elite Way school singing a new rendition of the infamous Rebelde anthem. We’re scared and excited.

Cowboy Bebop intro

“Cowboy Bebop,” starring John Cho, Daniela Pineda and Mustafa Shakir, has a lot of expectations tied to it. Based on perhaps the most beloved anime of all time, “Cowboy Bepop,” follows three space bounty hunters (known as cowboys in the series’ universe) as they get into trouble and fulfill their bounties. Logically.