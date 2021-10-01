Check out Katy Perry’s Pledge “Future Powerful Woman” Daisy Dove Bloom

Congratulation! Katy PerryIt’s possible!

Attended by the 36-year-old singer VarietyWomen have the power to make a differenceBeverly Hills, Calif., September 30, 2010. After being introduced by Gayle KingKaty took the stage in the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

During her speech, “Roar”Star gave a shout out to her fellow honorees Channing Dungey. Amanda Gorman. Lorde?, and Rita Moreno and noted, “It is a privilege to be included with such an incredible group.”She also thanked Gayle and her sister for their introductions Angela. The Firework Foundation was established by the siblings in 2018. It aims to empower underserved children through the arts. Katy called Angela “the ultimate champion for access and equal opportunity for children.”

“Thank you so much for keeping me focused on the greater good, holding my feet to the fire, keeping me accountable [and] putting all the logistics in place so that we can make an impact in our lives and other lives,”She spoke. “I love you and I look up to you.”