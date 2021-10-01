Blumhouse TV & Vespucci Team On Spotify Cult Podcast ‘Revelations’

Blumhouse Television and Vespucci are launching a podcast series about a doomsday cult from Northern California, well-known by wine lovers because of their vintage.

Spotify will be launched Revelations, which premieres on October 3, hosted by The Gateway’s Jennings Brown.

This six-part series tells of the history of the Fellowship of Friends. It was founded in 197 by Robert Earl Burton. He started preaching from a van in Berkeley in 1960s.

From 1982 to 2015, the Renaissance Vineyard and Winery was run by the same group.

The series comes from Spotify’s Parcast, created in partnership with Blumhouse Television and Vespucci, the company behind Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Killer Book Club audio series and Mamoudou Athie’s Chighali. Gilded Audio also makes these products.

“The echos of NXIVM in Revelations are sadly all too familiar, and make this story Jennings Brown uncovered all the more necessary listening,”Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber.

“After three years of meticulous and unflinching reporting from Jennings, we are delighted for this story to finally come to light. Jennings has an uncanny ability to balance the tightrope of hard hitting journalism and intimate portraits of survival,”Add Vespucci cofounders Johnny Galvin, and Daniel Turcan to the mix

Jennings Brown also added “I’m glad to finally be sharing the story of the Fellowship of Friends, its members, and its survivors—and I hope this series leaves listeners with a better understanding of the dynamics of spiritual abuse. I appreciate that Vespucci and Gilded Audio understood and supported this story from the beginning, and I’m grateful that Blumhouse Television, Parcast, and Spotify are helping us tell it.”