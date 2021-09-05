Justin Bieber SKIMS Billboard Mishap Inspired Hilarious Memes!

Justin Bieber looked stunning in SKIMS. But, it turned out that the outfit was a typo on a billboard and has made Justin Bieber the new king in memes.
Fans have been commenting on Justin Bieber’s billboard outfit on social media. He was seen wearing SKIMS and his legs looked very different. The new-look was a mistake on the billboard.
When the error occurred, it appeared that Bieber’s Balenciaga new ad was being set up by crews on Los Angeles’ Sunset strip. The image caused a lot of controversy on social media and TMZ posted it on Twitter.
ERROR IN THE BILLBOARD
The billboard mishap image was uploaded by TMZ to Twitter. It featured Bieber wearing a jacket at the top. However, the lower half of the image featured Bieber in a jacket and the legs of a SKIMS model wearing matching grey underpants.
A lot of comments were posted by viewers under the image. The picture was found by a viewer “disturbing” One thing, another Submitted? “Are those woman’s legs?”
Although some viewers may have found the billboard error troubling, celebrities and fans thought it was funny. Since The mistake was made, Bieber hasn’t commented on it, and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian also said nothing.
The mistake was corrected by the billboard, which shows Bieber’s legs in real life. The correction featured the musician’s legs dressed in black sweatpants with running shoes.
UPDATES ON SKIMS
SKIMS was started by Kardashian. The brand continues to expand ever since. Latest styles comprise eight pieces ranging from dusty brown to muted gold.
The new style is Y2K-inspired “Velour”The collection included tops that could be matched with a zip up hoodie or bike shorts, leggings, or jogger pants. Prices range from $48 to $88, US dollars.
You can style the new collection in many different ways, depending on how they suit you. You can wear it as a whole set or with other simple wear.
BIEBER BITES
Bieber is well-known for his hits songs, which continue to rock the world. A few months later, “yummy”The singer has released his sixth studio album. “Justice,”He was named Spotify’s All-Time Record Holder. most-listened-to artist.
Records show that Bieber has an average of 83.3 monthly listeners. His listeners outnumbered other top artists like Ed Sheeran, who has 72.41 million monthly listeners, and Tailed By The Weeknd, with 74.53 millions monthly listeners.
After “Justice,” Bieber performed alongside The Kid LAROI on the young Aussie rapper’s single “STAY.”For weeks, the single remained at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. “Essence” by Nigerian artists, WizKid, and Terms which Bieber featured on.