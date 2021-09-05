Justin Bieber SKIMS Billboard Mishap Inspired Hilarious Memes!

Justin Bieber looked stunning in SKIMS. But, it turned out that the outfit was a typo on a billboard and has made Justin Bieber the new king in memes.

Fans have been commenting on Justin Bieber’s billboard outfit on social media. He was seen wearing SKIMS and his legs looked very different. The new-look was a mistake on the billboard.

When the error occurred, it appeared that Bieber’s Balenciaga new ad was being set up by crews on Los Angeles’ Sunset strip. The image caused a lot of controversy on social media and TMZ posted it on Twitter.

Justin Bieber’s hilarious billboard accident

ERROR IN THE BILLBOARD

The billboard mishap image was uploaded by TMZ to Twitter. It featured Bieber wearing a jacket at the top. However, the lower half of the image featured Bieber in a jacket and the legs of a SKIMS model wearing matching grey underpants.

A lot of comments were posted by viewers under the image. The picture was found by a viewer “disturbing” One thing, another Submitted? “Are those woman’s legs?”

Justin Bieber performs live at Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2015 at Phillips Arena on December 17, 2015. Photo by Getty Images| Photo: Getty Images

Although some viewers may have found the billboard error troubling, celebrities and fans thought it was funny. Since The mistake was made, Bieber hasn’t commented on it, and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian also said nothing.

After [Bieber]Released his sixth studio album. “Justice,”He was named Spotify’s most-listened-to artist.

The mistake was corrected by the billboard, which shows Bieber’s legs in real life. The correction featured the musician’s legs dressed in black sweatpants with running shoes.