Celine Dion announces a new documentary about her life

Documentaries about celebrities can be tricky without their approval Celine Dion has partnered with Sony to share he story with the world. The Canadian singer is of course the musical genius behind the “Titanic” theme song “My Heart Will Go On” but the world will get to see her like never before. She announced the news on her website Tuesday September 28th and made it clear she trusted director Irene Taylor Brodsky with her story.

In her statement Dion wrote, “I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before… I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

Dion also shared a message on Instagram that said “It’s official. We’re starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with [Irene and Sony] on this project.- One that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me they haven’t seen before.”

Irene shared her excitement on the project, “Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Celine Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker. Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world,” the filmmaker said.

With over 250 minion records Dion’s career is incredible. This feature-length documentary will highlight her 40-year-long career. The 53-year-old singer isn’t slowing down. She kicks off her new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas November 5th. Courage World, which was halted in 2020 by the pandemic, will resume across North America in 2022.





