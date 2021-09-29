NBA LeBron James Finally Confirms COVID-19 Vaccination Status.

LeBron James has answered a question everyone seems to be asking. The Los Angeles Lakers star player spoke with reporters Tuesday at the team’s media conference and said he received the COVID-19 vaccination. He explained his reasons for getting the vaccine after not having spoken about it during the offseason.

“I know I was very (skeptical) about it all, but after doing my research, I felt like it was best-suited not only for me but for my family and my friends. That’s why I decided to do it,” James said, per USA Today. He continued to discuss how he didn’t feel comfortable talking about it publicly.

“We’re talking about people’s bodies. We’re not talking about something political or racism or police brutality, things of that nature,” James said. “I don’t feel like for me that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies or their livelihoods.” James was vaccinated, which means that the Lakers will be fully vaccinated for the 2021-22 season. As mentioned by Yahoo Sports, James avoided questions about the vaccine in May. It happened after James, who was violating safety and health protocols of the NBA by attending a promotional event featuring Drake and Michael B. Jordan. James was not put on suspension for the violation nor placed in quarantine.

“To clarify any remaining misconception, LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result,” Mike Bass, a spokesperson for the NBA, stated in a statement that James was not suspended or placed under quarantine. “Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19, and therefore no quarantine was necessary. Throughout this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league’s health and safety protocols, which were similarly addressed with the player’s team.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel is happy that everyone is doing what they can to protect themselves. “It’s huge,” Vogel said. Not every team in the league this year has that luxury, but we do. There were a lot of conversations along the way, and I’m super proud of our guys.”