Celebrity women who are taller than their husbands and boyfriends
By Tom O'Brien
Zendaya is five feet taller than Tom Holland, her boyfriend at 5 foot 10. She claims she has never considered height differences. “as a thing.”

Zendaya in a spiderweb-design gown standing taller than Tom Holland in a complimenting brown suit.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie premiere in Los Angeles, California, on December 13, 2021.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images


The “Spider-Man: No Way Home”In summer 2021, costars began dating publicly.

Promote their movie by using the following: “The Graham Norton Show”On December 3, 2021 they made fun of their struggles because Zendaya is shorter. The stunt where Spider-Man was supposed carry MJ to safety to a bridge would be a failure because Zendaya would land the first.

“So Zendaya would land,”Holland spoke. “And I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. […] Then I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me.”

In a SiriusXM Stars interviewOn December 10, 2021, the couple discussed the stereotypes and assumptions associated with Zendaya being taller. “ridiculous.”

Zendaya commented on the filming techniques sayings. “Often, like, having to cheat it and pretend … like why not just let it be what it is?”

“I honestly never thought of it as a thing,”She continued. “Because my parents were always that way. So I didn’t know that people cared until life, you know, but before that I had no construct of it.”

