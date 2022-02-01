Paramount+: “The Game” renewed for Season 2

“The Game”Paramount+ has renewed the series for a second season, the network announced Tuesday at its TCA-2022 presentation. All 10 episode of the show’s first season are available now on the streaming service.

From CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Grammnet NH Productions and Akil Productions, Paramount+’s “The Game”The reboot of the hit dramedy aired 10 seasons, starting on The CW in 2006 and ending on Season 4 at BET in 2015.

According to the official description: “The Game”Pro football offers an updated examination of Black culture. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

The show stars Wendy Raquel Robinson (Host), Hosea Chanchez (Vaughn Hebron), Analisa Velez (Toby Sandeman), and Adriyan Rae.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites. As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field,”Nicole Clemens was President, Paramount+ OriginalScripted Series.

Season 1 “The Game”Devon Greggory, showrunner and writer, Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, Kelsey Grammer, and Tom Russo, Grammnet NH Productions’ original executive producer, executive produced the show.